NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To D.C., Bradley Beal To Philly In Proposed Sixers-Wizards Trade

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the subject of various trade speculations since the 2021 NBA offseason. After blaming him for their second-round playoff exit last season, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons would be parting ways with the Sixers. However, though they have been made aware of his desire to start a new journey somewhere else, the Sixers won't move their disgruntled superstar just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love.

In any potential deal involving Simmons, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has told every interested team that they are seeking a trade package that includes an All-Star who would complement Joel Embiid on the court.