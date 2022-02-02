NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To D.C., Bradley Beal To Philly In Proposed Sixers-Wizards Trade

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the subject of various trade speculations since the 2021 NBA offseason. After blaming him for their second-round playoff exit last season, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons would be parting ways with the Sixers. However, though they have been made aware of his desire to start a new journey somewhere else, the Sixers won't move their disgruntled superstar just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love.

In any potential deal involving Simmons, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has told every interested team that they are seeking a trade package that includes an All-Star who would complement Joel Embiid on the court.

Sixers' Dream Trade Target

One of the dream trade targets for the Sixers is All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. The Wizards are yet to make Beal officially available on the trading block but with the team struggling once again in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people believe that it would only be a matter of time before he follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of Washington.

As much as he loves to stay with the Wizards, Beal has also made it clear in the past that he also wants to play for a team that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title.

Proposed Sixers-Wizards Trade

In a recent article, Jack Simone of NBA Analysis Network discussed a potential blockbuster deal between the Sixers and the Wizards featuring Simmons and Beal. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a package that includes Simmons, Isaiah Joe, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal. While it's a no-brainer for the Sixers, the Wizards would definitely think twice before pushing through with the trade.

To make the deal more appealing for the Wizards, the Sixers would likely be needing to add another young player like Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle and more future draft assets in their offer.

Bradley Beal Teams Up With Joel Embiid

Pairing Embiid with Beal would be a dream come true for the Sixers. Beal is one of the few superstars who could help the Sixers maximize Embiid's effectiveness on the court. Aside from his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal can also efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc. This would allow Embiid to focus more on punishing opponents under the basket.

The potential arrival of Beal in Philadelphia is expected to significantly improve the Sixers' offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 12 in the league, scoring 108.9 points per 100 possessions.

Ben Simmons Finds A New Home In D.C.

If the Sixers are willing to add more compensation, the proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Wizards, especially if Beal is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise and they want to undergo a full-scale rebuild. Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past seasons, but his superstar potential is undeniable. After sending Beal to Philadelphia, the Wizards could make Simmons the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in D.C.

Meanwhile, though it wouldn't put him closer to winning his first NBA championship title, Simmons would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Wizards. Unlike in Philadelphia where he will forever be under the shadow of Embiid, Simmons would have the opportunity to lead his own team in Washington.

