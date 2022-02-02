We can all agree that living through a Pandemic in 2021 had everyone on edge. However, some people felt it more than others, including Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick. The 36-year-old bid last year farewell in the most sarcastic way reminiscing on her vacation with friends pre-Omicron. Like many of us, Anna expressed her gratitude for the few good days before the Coronavirus spread more variants.
Anna Kendrick In Bikini Is Grateful For 'A Taste Of Excitement'
Grateful For The Good Times
The Accountant actress wore a floral pink bikini under an oversized white shirt as she posed in the lake with her friends. Anna tied her brown hair in a bun smiling at the camera, and she wrote,
“Well. 2021. You were a little b*tch in many ways. But pre-omicron, you managed to bring a lot of cool sh*t. So, thanks for giving me a taste of excitement and adventure before ripping it away again??? I’LL TAKE IT!”
Her friends concurred in the comments, with Arielle Kebbel calling the first day lit, and Chrissie Fit warning the new year to act right.
Curious Fans
While the picture captured a friendly moment, some fans couldn’t contain their shock at her choice of bikini. One commenter posted, “Uhh, is it just me, or is Anna wearing a diaper?” referring to her big bikini bottom. Other fans were grateful for the post since Anna hardly posts anything on her Instagram feed. Some of the positive comments read, “thanks for making my 2021 more happier,” “Anna be packing,” and “Anna posted? This is a new year’s present.”
Rumored Relationship
Although Kendrick is a private person, there have been speculations on a secret relationship with Bill Hader for over a year. After meeting during Disney + Noelle, a source speaking to PEOPLE claimed they hit it off. According to the source, we haven’t heard about it because “they are both private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet.”
No Hiding Place For A Goldfish
Even though she’s rarely active on Instagram, the comedienne is a Twitter sensation with 7 million active followers. She recently joked about her ability to talk quickly in a tweet telling a story of her experience earlier in the week.
The excited fan asked her to confirm her identity, and she replied, “Yeah! I probably gave myself away by talking a mile a minute and being generally annoying.” In an unexpected plot twist, the fan replied, “That’s kind of how I figured it out!”