Anna Kendrick In Bikini Is Grateful For 'A Taste Of Excitement'

Shutterstock | 2914948

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

We can all agree that living through a Pandemic in 2021 had everyone on edge. However, some people felt it more than others, including Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick. The 36-year-old bid last year farewell in the most sarcastic way reminiscing on her vacation with friends pre-Omicron. Like many of us, Anna expressed her gratitude for the few good days before the Coronavirus spread more variants.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To D.C., Bradley Beal To Philly In Proposed Sixers-Wizards Trade

Justin Bieber Buys Bored Ape NFT For Five Times Its Value

Kim Kardashian Drops New Skims Capsule Collection Ahead Of Valentine's Day

'The Focus Should Be On Those Great Games': Tom Brady Didn't Want His Retirement News To Overshadow The Playoffs

Carrie Underwood Shows Massive Muscles Pushing Up In Sports Bra

Grateful For The Good Times

The Accountant actress wore a floral pink bikini under an oversized white shirt as she posed in the lake with her friends. Anna tied her brown hair in a bun smiling at the camera, and she wrote,

“Well. 2021. You were a little b*tch in many ways. But pre-omicron, you managed to bring a lot of cool sh*t. So, thanks for giving me a taste of excitement and adventure before ripping it away again??? I’LL TAKE IT!”

Her friends concurred in the comments, with Arielle Kebbel calling the first day lit, and Chrissie Fit warning the new year to act right.

Health & Lifestyle

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

By Rebecca Cukier

Curious Fans

Shutterstock | 64736

While the picture captured a friendly moment, some fans couldn’t contain their shock at her choice of bikini. One commenter posted, “Uhh, is it just me, or is Anna wearing a diaper?” referring to her big bikini bottom. Other fans were grateful for the post since Anna hardly posts anything on her Instagram feed. Some of the positive comments read, “thanks for making my 2021 more happier,” “Anna be packing,” and “Anna posted? This is a new year’s present.”

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

Rumored Relationship

Giphy | Walt Disney Studios

Although Kendrick is a private person, there have been speculations on a secret relationship with Bill Hader for over a year. After meeting during Disney + Noelle, a source speaking to PEOPLE claimed they hit it off. According to the source, we haven’t heard about it because “they are both private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet.”

No Hiding Place For A Goldfish

Even though she’s rarely active on Instagram, the comedienne is a Twitter sensation with 7 million active followers. She recently joked about her ability to talk quickly in a tweet telling a story of her experience earlier in the week.

The excited fan asked her to confirm her identity, and she replied, “Yeah! I probably gave myself away by talking a mile a minute and being generally annoying.” In an unexpected plot twist, the fan replied, “That’s kind of how I figured it out!”

Read Next

Must Read

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Halle Berry, 54, Flaunts Sculpted Abs In A Sports Bra While Posing With Her Trainer On Fitness Friday

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Anna Kendrick Stuns In See-Through Corset Dress

Sierra Skye Bares Sensational Body In Racy Orange Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.