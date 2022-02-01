Khloe Kardashian In Bikini Shares Exciting News

Khloe Kardashian looks absolutely delectable as she arches her back on a boat in the open sea. The reality TV star catches the sun's rays as she looks up to the blue skies protecting her eyes with bold square frame sunshades. Khloe pulls on a strand of her blonde hair billowing in the ocean breeze.

The long-sleeved net coverall teases just the right amount of skin to pique your interest. The cutout on the side hikes up from Khloe's outstretched arm, revealing a thin black thong strap. Also, the delicate strings holding the deep V-cut on her bust barely cover her mounding cleavage.

Highest Paid Influencers

Getty | Kevin Mazur

With 218 million Instagram followers, Khloe is one of the highest-paid Instagram influencers in the world. She shares the list with heavy hitters like Nicki Minaj, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and all her sisters except Kendall.

Being on the boat in the open ocean was an expert decision since she promoted a bottled water company involved in Ocean Conservation.

"I'm excited to partner with @drinkZenWTR for the #ZenPose Challenge! Here's my Zen boat Pose 🤩 Join me by posting your favorite Yoga Pose with ZenWTR, and for each #ZenPose post, they're donating $1 (up to $200K!) to Ocean Conservation," she wrote.

Body Goals

Getty | Dave Kotinsky

Khloe gets her body in shape with intense workouts with her trainer, Coach Joe Paris; after all, she created Revenge Body With Khloe. Once in a while, she shares clips of her exercise sessions with her followers and adds an instructional caption to help willing participants.

Workout Plan

Getty | Vivien Killilea

She suggests you start with stretching your muscles and a warm-up exercise before getting into the thick of the routine. A typical circuit for Khloe includes weighted squats, deadlifts, pulldowns, jumping rope, and shoulder snatches. The single mother also adds some light cardio like burpees and mountain climbers to speed up her heart rate and get her blood pumping.

At the moment, Khloe is working on sculpting her back and toning her arms, and she shared a progress image on her Instagram feed. She encouraged fans to keep pushing even though they didn't see immediate results.

Celebratory Post

Her workouts clearly pay off as she turns heads in bikinis and skintight outfits. Celebrating her 187 million followers milestone last year, Khloe posted up in a nude bikini and matching button-down shirt (she left it unbuttoned) on the beach. She's since grown her fanbase to 218 million loyal supporters.

