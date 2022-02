On January 6, 2021, a violent group of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in a bid to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

It has been more than six months since the establishment of the House select committee investigating the riots, and all evidence suggests the rioters were encouraged by Trump.

According to the former president, however, he is not to blame -- it's all Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi's fault.