Nina Dobrev In Fendi Tries Keeping Up With Shaun White

Nina’s complete Fendi print outfit comprised a windbreaker, joggers, and brown mittens. The windbreaker’s hoodie framed her slender face and full brown mane forming the perfect contrast to her light skin. Like she wrote, “If you can’t go to Paris, bring Paris to the Mountains.”

Also, it’s noteworthy to say Nina’s Fendi skiing outfit is a two-in-one set that she switches at will. At the beginning of the video, she's wearing the black side out then it switches to the patterned side. We’d love one of those too if you don’t mind Ms Dobrev.