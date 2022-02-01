As we say goodbye to Paris Fashion Week, we can’t help but reminisce on the stars we saw and those we missed. Luckily, we have celebrities like Nina Dobrev who take Paris with them and turn any basic day into a fashion event. The Vampire Diaries alum decked out in Fendi ski couture as she spent her week on the mountain with her 5x Olympic champion boyfriend, Shaun White.
Nina Dobrev In Fendi Tries Keeping Up With Shaun White
Fendi Prints On
Nina’s complete Fendi print outfit comprised a windbreaker, joggers, and brown mittens. The windbreaker’s hoodie framed her slender face and full brown mane forming the perfect contrast to her light skin. Like she wrote, “If you can’t go to Paris, bring Paris to the Mountains.”
Also, it’s noteworthy to say Nina’s Fendi skiing outfit is a two-in-one set that she switches at will. At the beginning of the video, she's wearing the black side out then it switches to the patterned side. We’d love one of those too if you don’t mind Ms Dobrev.
Amateur Snowboarder Who?
It turns out that one of the perks of dating an Olympic gold medalist is free lessons because Nina’s snowboarding skills are impressive. Although she claims to “just tryna keep up,” her prowess is anything but “amateurish”. Nina navigates the snowy mountains deftly as she scales through obstacles without qualms.
The friends and fans in her comment section commented as much, saying, “I’d say you got a pretty good teacher for lessons,” and “Holy Sh*t, you’re incredible!” Julianna Hough teased Nina about representing her country at the Olympics, “Representing Bulgaria at the Olympics, are we?” The actress replied, “haha, 2026?” By our calculation, it’s feasible since her boo is retiring from the Olympics this year. So he can cheer from the sidelines this time around.
A Week In Winter Wonderland
Instead of attending Paris Fashion Week, The Outlaws actress stayed with Shaun to encourage him through his preparation for the Winter Olympics starting this month. The couple made time to celebrate Nina’s birthday on Feb. 9 and goof around in the snow with family and friends. Nina started a snowball fight with Shaun when she pushed him into the cold snow and tripped him up as she tried to piggyback.
The actress has new projects coming out this year, including a Netflix feature film The Outlaws and a period movie Redeeming Love. We’re confident she’ll deliver on her roles from her portrayal as Elena and Katherine in TVD.