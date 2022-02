As reported by People, Jefferson Parrish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) said deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting around 10:45 p.m. that day and saw a child suffering from a single gunshot wound.

"Initial accounts are that the child was sitting in a vehicle outside a residence with a younger sibling and two adults," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"As the adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat, a shot was fired inside the vehicle that struck the victim, causing the fatal injury," JPSO explained, noting that the injury "is not believed to be self-inflicted."