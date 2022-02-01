Miley Cyrus In Gucci Shows 'Day At The Office'

chisom

Miley Cyrus is back in her Gucci bag (not like she ever left) as she takes her 160 million Instagram followers on a tour of a day in her life. Her new collaboration with photographer DJ Myles Hendricks has its perks as the pair turned their music studio session into a photoshoot.

The results were so spectacular that Miley couldn’t choose one to post, so what did the pop/rock star do? If you’re a Smiler and have been paying attention through the years, you must’ve guessed it already. Miley spammed her Instafeed with Gucci!

A Day In The Office

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter wore a nude and brown Gucci print romper with matching knee-high boots. Styling the zip-up playsuit with the zipper down, Miley flaunted her bosoms while making funny faces. In the cover photo of her “day at the office” submission, the Plastic Hearts singer bared her teeth with raising the left corner of her upper lip. Miley hid her eyes behind big-framed black sunshades and overgrown bangs from her mullet cut.

'Double G' Gucci

Miley’s romper masterfully incorporates leather at the pocket lapels – two in front of her shorts and two on her chest – collar and buckled belt. She wears a double-layered link chain and multiple rings in classic rockstar fashion.

The LOL actress shows off her toned thighs clad in ripped stockings wearing designer Gucci boots. The shoes have a low block heel with nude branded material with brown leather on its edge. The boot’s front also has brown leather with the Gucci “double-G” logo.

Impromptu Photoshoot

The all-around entertainer pops a boob out and cups it with her left hand in classic Miley style. She sticks her tongue out halfway between her pearly whites but shows the full-length in the next slide. Miley also zips up to her neck, indicating that the romper looks excellent on her either way. She takes different picture positions through the six multi-slide posts, just having fun with the shoot.

Empowering Women

Before the impromptu photoshoot, Miley went to the studio to practice for her upcoming appearance with Green Day at the Superbowl Music Fest on the 12th of this month. She poses with her guitar as she promotes the event and reminds fans to get their tickets.

She also takes a moment to voice her support for Janie’s Fund - a women’s empowerment and relief NGO. She wrote,

“Honored to be a small part of the incredible work @JaniesFund is doing! Their mission is to take care of the abused and neglected girls & empower young people to use their voice to stand up against injustice! I will be there representing the @happyhippiefdn [Happy Hippie Foundation]….”

