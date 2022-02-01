Miley Cyrus In Gucci Shows 'Day At The Office'

Miley Cyrus is back in her Gucci bag (not like she ever left) as she takes her 160 million Instagram followers on a tour of a day in her life. Her new collaboration with photographer DJ Myles Hendricks has its perks as the pair turned their music studio session into a photoshoot.

The results were so spectacular that Miley couldn’t choose one to post, so what did the pop/rock star do? If you’re a Smiler and have been paying attention through the years, you must’ve guessed it already. Miley spammed her Instafeed with Gucci!