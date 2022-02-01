'Our Hearts Are Broken': Family, Friends Remember Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Former Miss USA, television presenter, and model Cheslie Kryst jumped to her death from a 60-story high-rise apartment building in New York City's Manhattan, where she resided on the ninth floor.

Kryst, who was 30 years old, was reportedly alone when she jumped and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace. Kryst's death, which is being investigated as a suicide, shocked her family, colleagues, and friends.

Family Releases Statement

In a statement supplied to People, Kryst's family confirmed the tragic news.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague -- we know her impact will live on," the statement continued.

Friends Heartbroken

Extra also expressed its sorrow over the 30-year-old's death

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff," read a statement posted to social media.

"Dear God hearing the news of Cheslie Kryst's death is deeply painful," TV host Tamron Hall said, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

"Being a witness to Cheslie's strength was an unforgettable experience and hearing her share the journey to Miss USA was so special. My prayers are with Cheslie's family and friends," Hall added.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore also issued an emotional statement, saying she was "devastated" by Kryst's death.

"She was a glorious human being and so sweet and caring I just can't deal with this. She made me so proud to call her my sister," Moore wrote.

"This saddens me deeply. Life can be so hard but please don't give up on it," actress Danielle Brooks wrote on Twitter, while comedian Loni Love said she would remember Kryst as "smart, beautiful and talented."

The Miss Universe organization also said it was "devastated" to learn about Kryst's death.

"She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing, and she lit up every room she entered. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time," they said in a statement.

About Cheslie Kryst

Born in Michigan, Kryst graduated from the Honors College and the University of South Carolina and from the Darla Moore School of Business and Wake Forest University School of Law.

Following her graduation, she worked as an attorney. She became Miss North Carolina in 2019 and went on to win the 2019 Miss USA pageant.

The late TV host also had her own fashion blog, White Collar Glam.

