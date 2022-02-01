'Our Hearts Are Broken': Family, Friends Remember Miss USA Cheslie Kryst

Extra also expressed its sorrow over the 30-year-old's death

"Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff," read a statement posted to social media.

"Dear God hearing the news of Cheslie Kryst's death is deeply painful," TV host Tamron Hall said, as reported by Yahoo Finance.

"Being a witness to Cheslie's strength was an unforgettable experience and hearing her share the journey to Miss USA was so special. My prayers are with Cheslie's family and friends," Hall added.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore also issued an emotional statement, saying she was "devastated" by Kryst's death.

"She was a glorious human being and so sweet and caring I just can't deal with this. She made me so proud to call her my sister," Moore wrote.