NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Leaving Blazers For Knicks If Contract Negotiation With Portland Goes South

The Knicks would definitely be thrilled to hear that Lillard is considering them as his "next destination" should he and the Trail Blazers decide to part ways next summer. Since losing Carmelo Anthony in 2017, the Knicks have been dreaming of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. Despite his early struggle and health issues, Lillard is still one of the best active players in the NBA.

Successfully acquiring Lillard from the Trail Blazers won't only make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference, but it could also turn them into an attractive destination for free agents next summer.