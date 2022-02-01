Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading All-Star point guard Damian Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Despite years of being stuck in mediocrity, the Trail Blazers remain optimistic that Lillard could lead them back to the NBA Finals and end their decades of title drought. However, though Lillard said on numerous occasions that he intends to finish his NBA career in Portland, rumors still continue to swirl around his future in the league.
NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Leaving Blazers For Knicks If Contract Negotiation With Portland Goes South
Knicks Considered As 'Next Destination' For Damian Lillard
With their inability to contend for the NBA championship title, most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before Lillard follows in the footsteps of other superstars and starts finding his way out of the Trail Blazers. Aside from their failure to build a title-contending team around him, money could also be a factor in whether Lillard would stay with the Trail Blazers or not. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Lillard may consider leaving the Trail Blazers for the New York Knicks if their contract negotiation "goes south" in the 2022 NBA offseason.
"Most teams expect the Trail Blazers to extend Lillard for another couple of seasons at roughly $100 million, but if that goes south, the New York Knicks may be his next destination over the Sixers."
Knicks Would Welcome Damian Lillard In Big Apple
The Knicks would definitely be thrilled to hear that Lillard is considering them as his "next destination" should he and the Trail Blazers decide to part ways next summer. Since losing Carmelo Anthony in 2017, the Knicks have been dreaming of adding a legitimate superstar to their roster. Despite his early struggle and health issues, Lillard is still one of the best active players in the NBA.
Successfully acquiring Lillard from the Trail Blazers won't only make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference, but it could also turn them into an attractive destination for free agents next summer.
Damian Lillard's On-Court Impact On Knicks
Lillard would be an incredible addition to the Knicks. His potential arrival in Big Apple would tremendously improve the Knicks' offensive efficiency that currently ranks 22nd in the league, scoring 106.6 points per 100 possessions. He would also give them a long-term answer at the starting point guard position.
In Lillard, the Knicks would be getting a prolific scorer, a great playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he's averaging 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Knicks Need To Pay King's Ransom
Targeting a player of Lillard's caliber comes with a huge price. Even if he demands a trade to New York, the Knicks would still be needing to pay the king's ransom to convince the Trail Blazers to engage in a blockbuster deal. In an article, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Lillard from the Trail Blazers.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, and three future first-round picks to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard.