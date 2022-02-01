Ronda Rousey appeared on WWE RAW this week after winning the Royal Rumble on Saturday. Her segment with Becky Lynch headlined the show.
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Leaving Blazers For Knicks If Contract Negotiation With Portland Goes South
Ronda Rousey & Becky Lynch Segment Headlines WWE RAW
On WWE RAW last night, 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey addressed the WWE Universe directly for the first time in nearly 3 years. Rousey has the choice to challenge either the Women's title-holder from RAW (Becky Lynch) or the title-holder from Smackdown (Charlotte Flair) at WrestleMania. She decided to delay making her announcement until Friday's Smackdown, however, something she announced after judo flipping Lynch to the mat on RAW. After she did so, Rousey left the ring area but the segment was not quite over.
After Rousey left, WWE legend and Hall-of-Famer Lita entered and challenged Becky Lynch to a title match at the Elimination Chamber on February 19th from Saudi Arabia.
Following the Rumble, Lynch spoke with Sports Illustrated regarding Rousey's return. Scroll down to reveal what she said.
Sports
Lindsey Vonn In Sports Bra Flaunts Insane Abs
Ex-Skier Shows Off Impressive Workout Routine
Becky Lynch Comments On Ronda Rousey's WWE Return
Becky Lynch is happy to see Ronda Rousey back in WWE. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Lynch had the following to say:
“Welcome back, Ronda,” said Lynch. “I know how hard it is to come back as a new mother, I think it’s fantastic she’s back. And she has a lot to avenge. I’m still holding on to that championship she gave me three years ago."
“Since that time, I’ve gone off, had a child, came back better than ever, and defended my belt left, right and center. If I were her and I was just dipping my toes back in, I wouldn’t go for the main course. I’d start with an appetizer, like a shrimp cocktail, before I went for the steak and potatoes. But if she would like to test herself against me, then by all means. I welcome her with open arms.”
Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 38 and 39 opponents have reportedly already been decided. Scroll down to reveal who Rousey is scheduled to face on both events.
Ronda Rousey Scheduled To Face Charlotte Flair At WrestleMania 38
In news that could become official on Friday night's episode of Smackdown, Ronda Rousey is tentatively scheduled to be facing Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. This was first reported by The Wrestling Observer.
Flair vs Rousey was at one point planned to be the main event of WrestleMania 35 in what would have been the first-ever all-female WrestleMania headliner. Becky Lynch's popularity then exploded and she was added to the match, however.
Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey faced off at the Survivor Series 2018, with Rousey winning via disqualification after Flair continued to use a chair to assault her. The planned match had actually been Ronda and Becky for that show, but Lynch suffered a concussion in the weeks leading to the match.
Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 39 opponent has reportedly also been scheduled ahead of time. Scroll down to reveal who she will be facing.
Ronda Rousey Vs Becky Lynch To Headline WrestleMania 39
WWE reportedly already knows which match they want to headline WrestleMania 39 next year. According to comments made by Dave Meltzer, the plan is for Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch to have their long-awaited singles match on that show. Of course, many things could happen between now and then. Someone could get injured, a new star could rise in popularity, and other unforeseen things could cause plans to change.
Rousey is believed to be under contract to WWE until at least after WrestleMania 39. She will be working a full schedule as well. Scroll down to reveal more about Ronda Rousey's schedule with WWE over the next 14 months.
Ronda Rousey Scheduled For WWE House Shows
Ronda Rousey is back in WWE and she plans on being a regular on WWE programming. This won't be like when Brock Lesnar appeared only every so often on television. Rousey will even be working house shows, something that Lesnar rarely does.
Rousey has been scheduled to team with Sasha Banks on a house show in Laval, Quebec next month. She will team with her one-time rival Sasha Banks to take on the team of Charlotte Flair and Rousey's training partner, Shayna Baszler. All of this seems to imply that Rousey will be feuding with Flair over the next two months leading to WrestleMania.