Becky Lynch Comments On Ronda Rousey's WWE Return

On WWE RAW last night, 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey addressed the WWE Universe directly for the first time in nearly 3 years. Rousey has the choice to challenge either the Women's title-holder from RAW (Becky Lynch) or the title-holder from Smackdown (Charlotte Flair) at WrestleMania. She decided to delay making her announcement until Friday's Smackdown, however, something she announced after judo flipping Lynch to the mat on RAW. After she did so, Rousey left the ring area but the segment was not quite over.

After Rousey left, WWE legend and Hall-of-Famer Lita entered and challenged Becky Lynch to a title match at the Elimination Chamber on February 19th from Saudi Arabia.

Following the Rumble, Lynch spoke with Sports Illustrated regarding Rousey's return. Scroll down to reveal what she said.