Although Dua Lipa is famous as a Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, many people don’t know she had a brief stint as a model. Well, the 26-year-old decided to remind us by serving up delectable pictures and poses from time to time. Her Instagram feed is her runway, and 78 million-plus followers her audience. A few days into the new year, the We’re Good singer sent pulses racing in her shimmery extreme cutout silver minidress.

Not one to shy away from flaunting her body, Dua Lipa favors a mini hemline over a floor-length one, and when she does wear a maxi dress, trust it to have risky cutouts. It’s as if she’s saying, “We say no to boring dresses here.”

Let's Party

Squatting by the poolside, the Cool singer’s halter neck disco dress displays a silky-smooth back and teases some skin at her bum area. Dua Lipa stretches her hands on her toned thighs angling her neck slightly to the side. The pose displays a flawless slender neck, as she styles her brown hair in three braided high ponytails.

The Brits Award recipient rests her weight on her candy pink square heeled mules as her dress falls over her bum.

Shimmery, Glittery, Sultry

If you thought the back was hot, wait till you see the front of this shimmery dress. Dua Lipa stands and faces the camera to flaunt her toned abs and racy front design. Two thin strings hold the cheeky diagonal shredded lines across her chest up in a halter neck. Dua Lipa’s defined abs peek out from a wide cut separating the upper bodice from the skirt.

If you must, sparkly eyes and jewelry for a shiny beauty and Dua Lipa gets it right. She wears a muted nude cream-based lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and silver accessories (small hoop earrings and rings.)

"Can You See Me?"

“Can u see me?” she asks in her caption after an ice cream on a cone emoji. Oh well, we can see you, ma’am, even in the 0.02-second boomerang clip in slide three. The camera flashes on and off as Dua Lipa flips her triple-braided ponytails while turning cheekily at the photographer in her squat position from slide one. The flashlight also highlights her black underwear, which you may miss from the blurry first take. Everything about the image oozes sex appeal!

Guarding The Goodies

Again, with the paparazzi pose. Dua guards her boobs jealously while arching her back to show the striped lines on her distressed dress. The camera’s light flashes on and off as it captures her runway diva moment. The Levitating singer stared intently into its lens, and her face seemed to say, catch me if you can.

