Although Dua Lipa is famous as a Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter, many people don’t know she had a brief stint as a model. Well, the 26-year-old decided to remind us by serving up delectable pictures and poses from time to time. Her Instagram feed is her runway, and 78 million-plus followers her audience. A few days into the new year, the We’re Good singer sent pulses racing in her shimmery extreme cutout silver minidress.

Not one to shy away from flaunting her body, Dua Lipa favors a mini hemline over a floor-length one, and when she does wear a maxi dress, trust it to have risky cutouts. It’s as if she’s saying, “We say no to boring dresses here.”