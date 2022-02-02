Justin Bieber Buys Bored Ape NFT For Five Times Its Value

Bieber revealed on his personal Instagram on February 1 that he had added yet another Bored Ape NFT to his already large collection. The piece, dubbed Lonely Ape, was purchased by Bieber for 500 ethereum, which is worth $1.29M.

Bored Ape #3001, which now belongs to Bieber, had a market price of 104 ether - roughly $208,237. Bieber shocked crypto investors after they noticed the large discrepancy between Bieber's purchase and #3001's asking price.

In a post marking the occasion, Bieber referenced his 2021 song Lonely. In the post the caption reads: "What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me. Cuz I’ve had everything but noones listening and that’s just f*ckin lonely. #lonelyboredape."