LeBron James recently tied Michael Jordan for the most seasons leading the All-Star vote (9), logging 9,128,231 votes, which is nearly 2 million more than the next player.

But even despite that, the NBA legend may not take part in his 18th NBA All-Star Game as he looks to nurse that swollen knee and get ready for the second half of the season.

The Lakers only have six more games before the All-Star Break and he has 19 games to fully heal before the game. But even if he's fully healthy, he may want to keep his minutes down in this friendly matchup.