Not many people could run up and down the stairs at age 44. Yet, Tom Brady isn't like most people.

Aging like a fine wine and defying Father Time just like LeBron James or Cristiano Ronaldo, the NFL legend has made a name for himself for being as durable as he's been good on the gridiron.

Needless to say, that has a lot to do with the way he takes care of his body, his so-called "TB-12 Method." But what it is all about?