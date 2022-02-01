'The Focus Should Be On Those Great Games': Tom Brady Didn't Want His Retirement News To Overshadow The Playoffs

Ernesto Cova

Tom Brady was once again the man of the hour in the NFL during Championship Games weekend. Ironically, it had nothing to do with what was going on in the gridiron, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were already out of the playoffs.

Instead, Brady's name went viral for his rumored retirement, initially after Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news before his agent and his father denied the reports. Prior to his retirement announcement today, Brady was on the 'Let's Go!' podcast and explained that he'll walk away on his own terms.

Brady Wanted To Take It Day By Day

In the podcast, released just a day before his official retirement statement, Brady didn't say that he wasn't going to retire right away, he just added that he didn't feel the timing for that announcement was right:

“I don’t know,” Brady said of when he will announce his retirement. “I know when the time is right. (...) “I’m going to take it day by day. It really is, I’ll take it by the moment and figure out when I feel really confident to allow people to, you know, I understand my decision affects a lot of people’s lives. So when that decision comes it will come.”

The Timing Of The Report Wasn't Ideal

Brady didn't like how the news broke right before the Championship Games. Per him, it was disrespectful to the teams that were about to take the field in a moment where all the focus should be on the playoffs:

“I was actually a little bit disappointed that that would actually play some part of what’s going on in NFL football which to me is such an amazing sport and it’s a great sport and the focus should be on those great games,” Brady said. “For me, I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend. It didn’t quite turn that way because my phone got really busy. But, you know, that’s just part of being in the situation I’m in.”

With Brady ending up making the announcement a day later, it seems it didn't seem right to keep things n limbo and let the rumors continue.

He's Not Motivated By Spite

Given how things turned out, some thought that Brady would actually backpedal and come back for another year out of spite. However, he claimed that doesn't motivate him anymore:

“I think my motivation for playing football is to win and be successful and maybe there’s little parts of motivation that come from different places or what people may say or think, but I’m mostly motivated from inside and wanting to be the best for my teammates and my coaches and my organization,” Brady concluded.

You never know what's going to happen in the NFL and the past few days have proven that much is true.

