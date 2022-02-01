Tom Brady was once again the man of the hour in the NFL during Championship Games weekend. Ironically, it had nothing to do with what was going on in the gridiron, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were already out of the playoffs.

Instead, Brady's name went viral for his rumored retirement, initially after Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news before his agent and his father denied the reports. Prior to his retirement announcement today, Brady was on the 'Let's Go!' podcast and explained that he'll walk away on his own terms.