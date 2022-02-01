Speaking on Verdict with Ted Cruz, the Republican described Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court as "offensive" to all Americans, but especially Black women.

"The fact that he's willing to make a promise at the outset, that it must be a Black woman, I gotta say that's offensive," Cruz said, as reported by Business Insider, noting that Black women are just six percent of the U.S. population.

"He's saying to 94% of Americans, 'I don't give a damn about you, you are ineligible,'" Cruz continued.