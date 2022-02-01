Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz made waves on his podcast last week, when he discussed President Joe Biden's vow to nominate a Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Here's What Cruz Said
Speaking on Verdict with Ted Cruz, the Republican described Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court as "offensive" to all Americans, but especially Black women.
"The fact that he's willing to make a promise at the outset, that it must be a Black woman, I gotta say that's offensive," Cruz said, as reported by Business Insider, noting that Black women are just six percent of the U.S. population.
"He's saying to 94% of Americans, 'I don't give a damn about you, you are ineligible,'" Cruz continued.
'Insult To Black Women'
Cruz stressed that Biden's promise is "actually an insult to Black women."
"If he came and said, 'I'm gonna put the best jurist on the court' and he looked at a number of people and he ended up nominating a Black woman, he could credibly say, 'OK, I'm nominating the person who's most qualified.' He's not even pretending to say that, he's saying, 'If you're a white guy, tough luck. If you're a white woman, tough luck. You don't qualify.'"
Biden vowed to appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court during the 2020 presidential election.
When Justice Stephen Breyer announced his decision to step down, the president once again made it clear that he intends to keep that promise.
Appointing Harris To Supreme Court
As reported by The Hill, Cruz also speculated on the podcast that Biden might nominate Vice President Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court.
Democrats realize how unpopular Harris is, Cruz argued, and want to get rid of her ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
"Look, the Democratic Party is very worried that she’s the presumed successor to Joe Biden because her political negatives are so strong," the senator said.
"I think there is a chance they nominate Kamala to the court in part because they can’t stand her and one of the virtues of naming her to the court is they get to get her out of the White House," he added.
Will Biden Nominate Harris To SCOTUS?
Though it is true that Harris is deeply unpopular, according to polls, nothing indicates that Democrats want to nominate her to the Supreme Court.
At a press conference earlier this month, Biden himself made it clear that he intends to run for reelection in 2024, and when asked if Harris would be his running mate he simply replied "yes."
As for Cruz, it is being speculated that he is exploring a 2024 White House bid.