Miley Cyrus Rolls Up Tank In Bikini

Miley Cyrus 100% knew how to rake in the engagement as she flaunted her sensational body while stripped to a skimpy bikini - and with a twist. The 29-year-old singer was all swimwear except for some extra clothing in an Instagram share towards the start of the pandemic, one showing the "Midnight Sky" hitmaker confident and positive while soaking up the sun.

Miley delighted her army of followers with the cheeky snaps back in 2020, ones still gaining likes and getting reposted to fan accounts. Ahead, see the photos, plus Miley's best.