Roman Reigns' Epic Winning Streak Ends At The Royal Rumble

When Roman Reigns took on Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, he'd won 14 straight matches on WWE PPV. The last match that Reigns was in on WWE PPV that he didn't win was the 2020 Royal Rumble match. That's a 2-year unbeaten stretch on WWE's premium live events.

Reigns was eliminated from the Rumble that year by Drew McIntyre when they were the final two left. McIntyre would later go on to defeat Brock Lesnar for the title at that year's WrestleMania.

The last time Reigns was pinned or submitted on WWE programming was December of 2019. Scroll down to reveal who defeated him at TLC 2019.