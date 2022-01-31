Roman Reigns' Epic Winning Streak Ends At The Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns via disqualification at the Royal Rumble. While Reigns retains the Universal title since it can't change hands on a DQ, the loss snapped an impressive win streak he'd been on.
Roman Reigns' PPV Win Streak Snapped
When
Reigns was eliminated from the Rumble that year by Drew McIntyre when they were the final two left. McIntyre would later go on to defeat Brock Lesnar for the title at that year's WrestleMania.
The last time Reigns was pinned or submitted on WWE programming was December of 2019.
King Corbin Was The Last Person To Defeat Roman Reigns On PPV
If you can believe it, King Corbin was actually the last person to defeat Roman Reigns in a singles match on WWE PPV. The match took place at the TLC PPV on December 15th, 2019. Corbin had a lot of help in the match. Dolph Ziggler and both members of the Revival (now known as FTR in AEW) interfered and cost Reigns the match. Reigns would then go on to defeat Corbin in a Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble PPV the following month (in addition to getting eliminated from the Rumble match itself), and he then defeated Corbin again at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia that February.
Following that, Reigns took an extended leave from WWE at the onset of the global pandemic. When he returned that summer, he would align with Paul Heyman and shockingly turn heel in the process. He's still never been pinned or submitted on WWE programming since.
Roman Reigns' Stellar Win/Loss Record
Reigns had won 14 straight on PPV when he lost to Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. In singles matches that occurred on either PPV, RAW, or Smackdown, he had won 26 straight singles matches dating all the way back to King Corbin defeating him at TLC 2019. Reigns and King Woods did wrestle to a no-contest on the November 12th, 2021 edition of Smackdown, however.
Reigns' current run with the Universal Championship is the longest ever in the history of the title. He recently surpassed Brock Lesnar's Universal title run from 2017/18 of 507 days. During Lesnar's long reign, he only defended the title 6x before dropping it.
Roman Reigns has defended the title on WWE programming.
Roman Reigns' Historic Universal Title Reign
Including his loss via disqualification to Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, Reigns has defended the Universal title 19 times on WWE programming (i.e not including unbroadcast WWE live events aka house shows).
During his reign, he has defended the title against Jey Uso x2, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens 3x, Daniel Bryan 3x, Daniel Bryan & Edge (Triple Threat at WrestleMania), Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Edge, John Cena, Finn Balor 2x, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.
Roman Reigns is likely to defend the Universal title against at WrestleMania 38.
Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 38
It has been widely rumored that WWE wants to have Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns as the main event of WrestleMania 38. This might be confirmed soon as Lesnar is set to make his decision as to which champion he will face on the show tonight on RAW. Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble match on Saturday as the #30 entrant and went on to win it. Now, he has earned the right to challenge either champion at WrestleMania. Earlier in the night, Lesnar had lost his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley after Roman Reigns interfered and hit him with the championship belt.
Brock Lesnar could be the first person to pin or submit Roman Reigns since 2019. It wouldn't be the first time Lesnar has put an end to a long winning streak at