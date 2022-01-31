All-Star Starter And NBA MVP? Odds Favor Sixers Star Joel Embiid For The Award

It's been a while since the
However, Embiid's lack of durability and constant injuries have often taken a toll on his MVP case. Fortunately, those concerns look like a thing of the past as he's been ready to roll more often than not this season.
So, following a dominant stretch of 30+ point games and flashing his unmatched talent on both ends of the floor, Embiid is now the betting favorite to earn Most Valuable Player honors this season, per ESPN.
Embiid ranks ahead of reigning MVP and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, respectively. He's also above the likes of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.
Embiid has left his rivals in awe as of late, with Carmelo Anthony going as far as to compare him with Hakeem Olajuwon:
"His footwork is incredible, you know? Olajuwon-esque," Anthony said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "His post game is special. He's seven-two, he's big, he is hard to guard. I'll just keep it a hundred with you; He is a very tough guy to check out there on the court. I love the fact that he is playing at his own pace right now. He's found his pace to play at, and he's taking the game a lot more serious now, as you can see -- as we all can see. That's why he is able to dominate the way that he is able to do now, and he's playing at an all-time high right now."
Despite his reputation as a troll and a trash-talker, Anthony Davis also lauded Embiid and claimed that it's always fun to go against one of the best big men in the league:
"It's always fun playing against another great big," Davis admitted. "He's been on a tear. Averaging 43, or something like that. Putting the team on his back. We knew it was going to be a tough matchup coming the way he's been scoring the basketball. And it was fun. Fun to battle on both ends. Me guarding him, him guarding me. Any time I get the chance to play against someone like that, I always try to have fun with those matchups. Unfortunately, we just couldn't get the win."
Embiid keeps turning a lot of heads night in and night out. Recently, his teammate Danny Green claimed that it's the first time in his career that he watches a player become the clear-cut favorite to win MVP:
“I’ve played with some talented guys, and I never thought they were the MVP head and shoulders above everybody else," Green said, per ClutchPoints. "But last year, for sure, I thought if he didn’t get hurt. This year, he said he had a slow night, he had 36 [points]. I think he’s making the right plays. He’s trusting his teammates, which opens up the floor over the game for him…For a guy to have 36 [points] on a slow night, it just shows you what he’s capable of."
Coming from a guy who's played with Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James just to name a few, that's some big praise.