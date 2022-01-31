All-Star Starter And NBA MVP? Odds Favor Sixers Star Joel Embiid For The Award

It's been a while since the Philadelphia 76ers had a perennial MVP-caliber player on its ranks. Since Allen Iverson, no one could make a strong case year in and year out and single-handedly lead the team into contention. That all changed with Joel Embiid.

However, Embiid's lack of durability and constant injuries have often taken a toll on his MVP case. Fortunately, those concerns look like a thing of the past as he's been ready to roll more often than not this season.