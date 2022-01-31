'Hope He Doesn't Go Anywhere Unless I Do': Will Aaron Rodgers Follow Nathaniel Hackett To Denver?

The Green Bay Packers face plenty of questions in the offseason. They have limited cap space and some big-name players heading to free agency.

Yet again, the biggest story at Lambeau Field will once again be Aaron Rodgers' future , as the QB left the door open for a departure and even admitted to considering walking away from the game.

Moreover, with the Denver Broncos hiring Packers' OC Nathaniel Hackett as their next head coach, most people around the NFL speculate that Rodgers could follow him to Mile High.