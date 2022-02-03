'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, has been stunning fans with her bikini body and even going mismatched. The 20-year-old model and social media sensation has already made 2022 headlines for her swimwear action as she vacationed in Miami, but it was back in 2021 that her semi-shaded bikini action thrilled her 5.1 million followers.

Posting to Instagram, Thylane shared photos of herself enjoying the beach in swanky St. Tropez, and it was a massive gallery for fans who have since sent over 100,000 likes. Check it out below.

Stuns In Bikini Gallery

Scroll for the photos. They showed the Cacharel ambassador on her knees for a classy beach shot to begin with - here, fans saw Blondeau striking a pose while in a cheetah-print pair of bikini bottoms and white top. She sat amid shadows from parasols high above. Next up came some footwear, but it was back to swimwear in the third slide as the model was snapped walking across a beach and looking sensational in a blue bikini.

Thylane also shared a salad snap, plus one of herself snoozing with her boyfriend. "Byeeeee st tropez," she wrote with a heart emoji.

If you don't live inside Thylane's Instagram, the feed showcasing the blue-eyed beauty's life comes complete with regular reminders that her career is shooting up. The No Smile founder has been snagging new brand deals, and with both Miu Miu and Fendi, it's big names. Blondeau also modeled for lingerie brand Etam last year, sharing feather undies runway snaps as she wrote:

"Wowwww. Thank you so much @etam for having me walking this incredible show !!! Had so much fun . Thank you @sagliogeraldine @cococasting forever gratefulThank u everyone for ur sweet messages."

She's A Fendi Girl

Thylane joins the list of celebrities name-dropping Italian luxury brand Fendi on social media, this as the label promotes its #Peekaboo campaign. "Ladies and gentlemen let me present you my new favorite bag 😍@fendi#fendipeekaboo," Thylane wrote last year while posing with a bag from the brand. Also fronting Fendi have been actress Ruby Rose and model Olivia Culpo.

Shooting New Collection

Shouting out yet another brand during a glam shoot in Monaco recently, Blondeau stunned while in discreet jewelry and a white shirt, telling her followers: "We shot the new collection guys !!! Can’t wait for you to see it !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ thanks APM Team you guys are the best !! ❤️ #apmmonaco." The star even has a cute nickname for her fans, calling them "Thylaners."

