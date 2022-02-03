'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Bikini

Thylane Blondeau, the world's "Most Beautiful" girl, has been stunning fans with her bikini body and even going mismatched. The 20-year-old model and social media sensation has already made 2022 headlines for her swimwear action as she vacationed in Miami, but it was back in 2021 that her semi-shaded bikini action thrilled her 5.1 million followers.

Posting to Instagram, Thylane shared photos of herself enjoying the beach in swanky St. Tropez, and it was a massive gallery for fans who have since sent over 100,000 likes. Check it out below.