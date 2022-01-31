NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Kemba Walker, Alec Burks & Evan Fournier For Russell Westbrook, Says Former GM

Bringing Westbrook to New York would be worth exploring for the Knicks if they still want to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference this year. Westbrook may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he's still a legitimate superstar in the league. He would give the Knicks a walking triple-double machine.
Trading for Westbrook would definitely come with a risk as it could affect the development of RJ Barrett. However, if Westbrook could mesh well with Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks would have a better chance of making it to the 2022 NBA Playoffs.