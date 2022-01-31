NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Kemba Walker, Alec Burks & Evan Fournier For Russell Westbrook, Says Former GM

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. With his underwhelming performance and struggle to build chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles, most people believe that the Lakers would explore moving Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, the Lakers aren't expected to move Westbrook just for the sake of getting him out of Los Angeles. If they trade Westbrook, it would be in a deal that would enable them to acquire players that would make them a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season.