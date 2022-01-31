Lori Harvey’s Dating History: From Diddy To ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Michael B. Jordan

Getty | Dominique Charriau

Entertainment
Fatima Araos

Lori Harvey is currently the it girl of fashion and it’s no surprise she’s dated some really famous men. The 25-year-old beauty, who’s the daughter of comedian and TV presenter Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie, was the subject of a 2018 rap song by Meek Mill: “I got Lori Harvey on my wish list. That's the only thing I want for Christmas.” And for a few A-list men – including an athlete, some musicians and the “sexiest man alive” – that wish was granted.

See the details below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Offer Kemba Walker, Alec Burks & Evan Fournier For Russell Westbrook, Says Former GM

Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates 'Full Fat' Mode In Bikini

Sydney Sweeney Wows In Bikini With Mirror View

Hailie Jade In Bikini Longs For Paradise

CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle Flaunts Insane Abs While Stretching

Memphis Depay

Getty | Pascal Le Segretain

Harvey and Dutch pro footballer Memphis Depay began dating in 2016 and got engaged in June the following year. Her dad Steve posted about it on Twitter, saying, “Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Congrats!”

Their split was confirmed in 2018, when the model was spotted without her engagement ring. Depay later released a song called No Love, which was reportedly about their relationship.

Entertainment

Christina Aguilera In Bikini Shows Gratitude

By Rebecca Cukier

Trey Songz

Shutterstock | 673594

In late 2018, the Tennessee-born socialite sparked dating rumors with singer Trey Songz when they were spotted out on dates, including a visit to a jewelry shop. This was actually the relationship that inspired Meek Mill’s “wish list” lyrics.

In January 2019, Harvey confirmed the romance via an Instagram post that showed a photo of her sitting on Songz’s lap. She captioned it, “It is what it is.” But just a month later, they ended the relationship and Harvey deleted pictures of them from her IG.

Miley Cyrus Flaunts Gucci Gains In Her Underwear

Lindsey Vonn In Sports Bra Flaunts Insane Abs

Justin Combs, His Dad Diddy, And Future

Getty | Prince Williams

Harvey was briefly linked to Justin Combs, the son of rap icon Sean "Diddy" Combs, but the rumor was never confirmed. Her alleged romance with Diddy, which started in the summer of 2019, created an even bigger buzz as they were spotted getting cozy in a club and going on vacations together. However, the relationship reportedly ended in October that same year because the rapper wasn’t ready to commit.

In November 2019, rumors began circulating that Harvey was dating rapper Future. Though they never officially confirmed the relationship, their steamy pictures seemed to speak for themselves. About eight months later, though, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and the romance was over.

Michael B. Jordan

Getty | Hollywood To You/Star Max

The gorgeous model is currently dating Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, who was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020. They first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they took a trip to Atlanta together, and made the coupling Instagram-official in January 2021 with some loved-up pics.

As of press time, Harvey and Jordan’s relationship is still going strong. They posted a series of IG photos earlier this month packing on the PDA while she sat on his lap.

Read Next

Must Read

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Wows In Swimsuit

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

Dua Lipa In Bikini Enjoys 'Cowgirl Moment'

Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Thigh-Highs In Bikini

Kelly Ripa Looks Back At It In Bikini

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.