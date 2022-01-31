Lori Harvey’s Dating History: From Diddy To ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Michael B. Jordan

See the details below.
Harvey and Dutch pro footballer Memphis Depay began dating in 2016 and got engaged in June the following year. Her dad Steve posted about it on Twitter, saying, “Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Congrats!”
Their split was confirmed in 2018, when the model was spotted without her engagement ring. Depay later released a song called No Love, which was reportedly about their relationship.
In late 2018, the Tennessee-born socialite sparked dating rumors with singer
In January 2019, Harvey confirmed the romance via an Instagram post that showed a photo of her sitting on Songz’s lap. She captioned it, “It is what it is.” But just a month later, they ended the relationship and Harvey deleted pictures of them from her IG.
Harvey was briefly linked to Justin Combs, the son of rap icon Sean "Diddy" Combs, but the rumor was never confirmed. Her alleged romance with
In November 2019, rumors began circulating that Harvey was dating rapper Future. Though they never officially confirmed the relationship, their steamy pictures seemed to speak for themselves. About eight months later, though, they unfollowed each other on Instagram and the romance was over.
The gorgeous model is currently dating
As of press time, Harvey and Jordan’s relationship is still going strong. They posted a series of IG photos earlier this month packing on the PDA while she sat on his lap.