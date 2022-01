Chances are you've already seen Kanye West and Julia Fox in your feeds. The new couple has been photographed everywhere, attending high-profile events in their matching outfits.

But, while they insist that "Juliye" is a thing, people are having doubts about the authenticity of this relationship. Did this coupling really happen in an "organic" way, as the couple says, or is it just all just for publicity?

Here are some of the reasons why people don't believe the Kanye - Julia Fox romance.