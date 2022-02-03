Hailee Steinfeld Clocks 3 Million Views In Bikini

Hailee Steinfeld is proving you don't have to be a Kardashian to rack up insane views on social media. The 25-year-old actress went bikini bombshell in a 2021 Instagram share, one showing her sun-kissed and stunning while lounging around on her bed, and the views have now topped 3 million. Hailey posted for her 17 million+ followers back in July of last year, seemingly fresh out the ocean and big-time impressing the fans. Check it out below.

Sun-Kissed And Ocean-Dipped

Scroll for the video. The Marvel star, told she was "too sweet" as fans gushed over her, used a little sparkle filter as she filmed herself plonked on her front, on a bed, and likely on vacation.

The brunette sent out her stunning good looks while tousling her wavy hair around, also flashing hints of cleavage as she rocked a skimpy bikini top. Fans got the famous plump pout, natural thick brows, plus that infectious smile, with a caption reading: "Sun dipped. Ocean kissed. Happy girl." Hailee added a cute cherry emoji to finish it all off. Scroll for more after the video.

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

Hailey, whose MCU career sees her joining the franchise's recruits - from Angelina Jolie to Salma Hayek - has picked an area of Hollywood that's physically demanding and notorious for its grueling training requirements. Turns out, the actress thinks working out is a "relief." She told Shape:

"If I'm in the gym I'll switch it up between the elliptical, bike, treadmill, or swimming. Even when I'm not busy, I always stick to my favorites: circuit training and kickboxing. Running isn't my favorite but I'll still do it."

Self-Care Queen

Speaking to the magazine before the pandemic made self-care a thing, Hailee further revealed:

"I always feel like a candle does wonders. If you can take the scent of home on the road with you it's very comforting. That and a couple of pictures of family and friends. I also try to take time for myself, even if it's just a couple of hours. I will try my best to get a massage if I can."

Comments Can Knock You Down

Shutterstock | 68899

Noting that hate on social media is real - and amplified when a celebrity - Steinfeld further admitted that "people share all kinds of opinions on you or who you are or what you wear or what kind of music you make-whatever. It's not easy to take that."

