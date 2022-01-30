The 'Euphoria' Season 2 Twist We Didn't See Coming

In an interview with EW, actor Eric Dane shared some insight about his character, which he really enjoys playing.
"You knew there had to be some sort of cause or condition that was placed on Cal for him to turn out the way he turned out, which is this horribly complicated, terrifically conflicted, and confused person who’s trying to figure out his journey, at however old he is, and start living his truth," he explained. "He's been living a lie his entire life."
While we now know the circumstances that led Cal to his current life and feel a little bit of compassion for the conflicted guy, he is still a dangerous character that needs to be watched.