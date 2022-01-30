The 'Euphoria' Season 2 Twist We Didn't See Coming

Getty | Jeff Kravitz

Entertainment
Cha Miñoza

Euphoria season 2 only has a couple of episodes out but the show already has the viewers' mouths dropping with its plot twists and revelations.

One of the biggest twists of the season took us back to the 80s, where we got to see Cal Jacobs' backstory. It had everyone reconsidering how they feel about the most hated character of the series.

Here's a recap of that shocking episode. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Cal Jacobs' Backstory

youtube | YouTube

In the third episode, viewers took a trip down memory lane to see a young Cal (Elias Kacavas) struggling with his sexuality.

“When Cal was a senior in high school, he spent every day with his best friend Derek,” Rue says in the narration.

While the high school wrestler had no problem having sexual relations with his girlfriend Marsha, his closeness with his best friend Derek (Henry Eikenberry) still seems to be more special for the young jock.

The Kiss

youtube | Euphoria

Before college keeps them apart, the two guys decide to head out for one last time. They find themselves entering a gay bar in a remote place, where they down tequila shots and dance to INXS's Never Tear Us Apart.

In a sudden burst of passion, their true feelings for each other finally are revealed in a tender kiss.

While the moment was sweet, it didn't last long. The next morning, Cal wakes up to a phone call from Marsha, who gives him the news of her unexpected pregnancy.

Big Bad Villain

instagram | Euphoria

We all know what happened after that. Cal ends up with Marsha and they have two sons together - Aaron and Nate.

But, while the Jacobs family looks picture perfect on the outside, Cal lives a double life and continues to be conflicted about who he is, which turns him into the bitter and deceitful villain of the series.

Eric Dane On Playing Cal Jacobs

Getty | Kevin Winter

In an interview with EW, actor Eric Dane shared some insight about his character, which he really enjoys playing.

"You knew there had to be some sort of cause or condition that was placed on Cal for him to turn out the way he turned out, which is this horribly complicated, terrifically conflicted, and confused person who’s trying to figure out his journey, at however old he is, and start living his truth," he explained. "He's been living a lie his entire life."

While we now know the circumstances that led Cal to his current life and feel a little bit of compassion for the conflicted guy, he is still a dangerous character that needs to be watched.

