NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Rockets, John Wall & Eric Gordon To LA Lakers In Proposed Trade

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. With his inconsistent performance and struggle to make himself fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, most people believe that the Lakers are better off getting rid of him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, if the Lakers decide to move Westbrook, it would likely be in a deal that would help them become a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Rockets Offered John Wall For Russell Westbrook

One of the teams that have expressed interest in engaging in a blockbuster deal with the Lakers was the Houston Rockets. In his substack newsletter, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Rockets have reached out to the Lakers regarding a potential trade that would send Westbrook back to Space City in exchange for veteran point guard John Wall. However, the trade discussed by the Rockets and the Lakers wasn't just a simple swap of two aging superstars with lucrative contracts as Houston was reportedly asking Los Angeles to include a future first-round pick in their offer.

Proposed Lakers-Rockets Trade

Knowing that Wall is also owed a huge amount of money and hasn't played for a long period of time, it is highly unlikely that the Lakers would give up a future first-round pick just to dump Westbrook to the Rockets. However, it doesn't mean that the Lakers and the Rockets would stop talking regarding a potential Westbrook-Wall trade. In a recent article, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would benefit both the Lakers and the Rockets.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and a future first-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for Wall and Eric Gordon. If the trade would push through, O'Connor believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Lakers Get Another Klutch Client & A Veteran Sniper

The addition of Gordon in the trade would definitely intrigue the Lakers. Gordon may already be on the wrong side of 30, but he remains a very reliable contributor on the offensive end of the floor. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc and excel in an off-ball capacity, he would nicely fit alongside ball-dominant superstars like James and Davis in Los Angeles.

The trade still comes with a huge risk for the Lakers since Wall is yet to play a single game since last season. However, as O'Connor noted, the Lakers are expected to have "reliable intel" regarding Wall's condition before executing a trade since, like James and Davis, he's also represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.

Rockets Gather Assets For Rebuild

For the Rockets, the main goal for engaging in a blockbuster trade with the Lakers isn't about reuniting with Westbrook but about collecting assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans. Horton-Tucker may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the 2021-22 NBA season, but his potential is undeniable. At 21, he perfectly fits the timeline of the Rockets' young core of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Acquiring a future first-round pick from the Lakers would ease the burden of paying Westbrook's massive salary in the 2022-23 NBA season.

