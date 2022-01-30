NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Rockets, John Wall & Eric Gordon To LA Lakers In Proposed Trade

Knowing that Wall is also owed a huge amount of money and hasn't played for a long period of time, it is highly unlikely that the Lakers would give up a future first-round pick just to dump Westbrook to the Rockets. However, it doesn't mean that the Lakers and the Rockets would stop talking regarding a potential Westbrook-Wall trade. In a recent article, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would benefit both the Lakers and the Rockets.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and a future first-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for Wall and Eric Gordon. If the trade would push through, O'Connor believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.