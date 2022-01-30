In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard
NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Rockets, John Wall & Eric Gordon To LA Lakers In Proposed Trade
Rockets Offered John Wall For Russell Westbrook
One of the teams that have expressed interest in engaging in a blockbuster deal with the Lakers was the
Proposed Lakers-Rockets Trade
Knowing that Wall is also owed a huge amount of money and hasn't played for a long period of time, it is highly unlikely that the Lakers would give up a future first-round pick just to dump Westbrook to the Rockets. However, it doesn't mean that the Lakers and the Rockets would stop talking regarding a potential Westbrook-Wall trade. In a recent article, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would benefit both the Lakers and the Rockets.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and a future first-round pick to the Rockets in exchange for Wall and Eric Gordon. If the trade would push through, O'Connor believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Lakers Get Another Klutch Client & A Veteran Sniper
The addition of Gordon in the trade would definitely intrigue the Lakers. Gordon may already be on the wrong side of 30, but he remains a very reliable contributor on the offensive end of the floor. With his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc and excel in an off-ball capacity, he would nicely fit alongside ball-dominant superstars like James and Davis in Los Angeles.
The trade still comes with a huge risk for the Lakers since Wall is yet to play a single game since last season. However, as O'Connor noted, the Lakers are expected to have "reliable intel" regarding Wall's condition before executing a trade since, like James and Davis, he's also represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.
Rockets Gather Assets For Rebuild
For the Rockets, the main goal for engaging in a blockbuster trade with the Lakers isn't about reuniting with Westbrook but about collecting assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans. Horton-Tucker may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the 2021-22 NBA season, but his potential is undeniable. At 21, he perfectly fits the timeline of the Rockets' young core of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.
Acquiring a future first-round pick from the Lakers would ease the burden of paying Westbrook's massive salary in the 2022-23 NBA season.