Kate Beckinsale Makes Big Announcement In Bikini

Ahead, see the photo, plus Kate's best.
Ahead, see the photo, plus Kate's best.
Scroll for the photos. They showed the British beauty looking fierce and bronzed as she posed resting her arms against craggy natural rocks. Kate was backed by stunning ocean horizons, although eyes may well have been on the toned shoulders and abs. Kate opted for a bandeau bikini top, also flashing hints of white pants as she gazed right into the lens. A discreet gold necklace was the only accessory.
Of course, when there's a product to be flogged, it'll be visible. Two blue bottles with gold lids were seen next to Beckinsale, who took to her caption with her news.
The ex to Pete Davidson told fans: "Proud to announce that I am working with @mrvlskin to launch their luxury skincare line this Fall 2021! Blue scorpion peptides, baby . Love this team and can’t wait to share these amazing skincare products with you 🦂💙 #mrvlskin #ad."
Kate snagged herself over 180,000 likes, and that's not all. #ad means cash, and when the following is in the millions, it's decent top-up money. See how much below.
Per experts at Vox, pay on social media correlates with following. The media outlet's know-hows have stated: "Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry."
Kate boasts 5.1 million followers, and she's gained plenty since ex Pete started dating mogul Kim Kardashian in late 2021.
Kate comes known for her sense of humor and for pushing boundaries. She's told talk show queen