Kate Beckinsale Makes Big Announcement In Bikini

Shutterstock | 673594

Health & Lifestyle
Rebecca Cukier

Kate Beckinsale didn't deliver her big announcement in a winter coat as she posted to Instagram last year. The 48-year-old actress, a regular favorite with her swimwear posts, stunned fans while in a strapless black bikini top in August 2021, and the post didn't come unpaid. Posting in promo mode and flashing her killer abs and her #ad, the Pearl Harbor star showed off her ageless beauty, also offering an insight into how she stays looking so young.

Ahead, see the photo, plus Kate's best.

The Latest

Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin Flaunts Killer Legs On The Beach

Beth Phoenix & The Miz Release Statements On Their Royal Rumble Match

All-Star Starter And NBA MVP? Odds Favor Sixers Star Joel Embiid For The Award

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Shakes Off The Haters Over All-Star Selection

'Hope He Doesn't Go Anywhere Unless I Do': Will Aaron Rodgers Follow Nathaniel Hackett To Denver?

Stuns In Bikini With Announcement

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photos. They showed the British beauty looking fierce and bronzed as she posed resting her arms against craggy natural rocks. Kate was backed by stunning ocean horizons, although eyes may well have been on the toned shoulders and abs. Kate opted for a bandeau bikini top, also flashing hints of white pants as she gazed right into the lens. A discreet gold necklace was the only accessory.

Of course, when there's a product to be flogged, it'll be visible. Two blue bottles with gold lids were seen next to Beckinsale, who took to her caption with her news.

Health & Lifestyle

Chanel West Coast Maintains Her Toned Legs With This Workout

By Alexandra Lozovschi

See More Photos Below

The ex to Pete Davidson told fans: "Proud to announce that I am working with @mrvlskin to launch their luxury skincare line this Fall 2021! Blue scorpion peptides, baby . Love this team and can’t wait to share these amazing skincare products with you 🦂💙 #mrvlskin #ad."

Kate snagged herself over 180,000 likes, and that's not all. #ad means cash, and when the following is in the millions, it's decent top-up money. See how much below.

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

What's She Getting Paid?

Shutterstock | 2914948

Per experts at Vox, pay on social media correlates with following. The media outlet's know-hows have stated: "Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry."

Kate boasts 5.1 million followers, and she's gained plenty since ex Pete started dating mogul Kim Kardashian in late 2021.

Instagram Loves Her

Kate comes known for her sense of humor and for pushing boundaries. She's told talk show queen Kelly Ripa that her set's faucets are "phallic," also making headlines for talking adult toys. Follow her account for more.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario And Sydney Sweeney Rock Short Shorts While Posing Atop A Massive Tree In Hawaii

Kelly Ripa Delivers 'Downward Dog' With Her Actual Dogs

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Goldie Hawn Highlights Killer Waistline In Wild Workout

Kourtney Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Show Off Their Booties In Teeny Bikinis And Enjoy A Healthy Snack

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.