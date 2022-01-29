Though he had also criticized him in the past, O'Neal knew how to give credit when credit is due. Despite the drama surrounding his team, Embiid remains undistracted and continues to establish an impressive performance on both ends of the floor since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. In 37 games he played this season, the 27-year-old center is averaging 28.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 1.0 steals while shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.
If he remains consistent with his performance and manages to stay away from any major injury, O'Neal believes that Embiid has a strong chance of winning the Most Valuable Player award this year.