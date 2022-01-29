Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons continues to be one of the most talked-about players in the NBA . Since taking most of the blame for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, Simmons has expressed his desire to leave the Sixers and start a new journey somewhere else. The Sixers have made efforts to fix their relationship with Simmons, but the former No. 1 pick looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love.

Simmons is even willing to sit for the entire 2021-22 NBA season if the Sixers fail to move him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. As of now, Simmons' decision to remain on the sideline despite being injury-free isn't only annoying Sixers' fans but also some of the big personalities in the NBA.