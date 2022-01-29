'Cherry' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

The main character in Cherry is Cherry, a veteran Army medic who becomes addicted to opioids after suffering from severe PTSD. Due to the severity of his addiction, Cherry starts robbing banks in order to obtain enough opioids to avoid going into withdrawal. Cherry is a fictionalized version of Nico Walker, the author of the novel that the film was adapted from. He is played by Tom Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ciara Bravo, best known for her role as Katie Knight on the Nickelodeon television series Big Time Rush, plays Emily, Cherry's wife, who also becomes addicted to opioids after Cherry returns home from deployment.