Grimes Goes Topless In Bikini To Tease 'Shinigami Eyes'
Grimes Flaunts White-Ink Alien Tattoo
In a red hue-themed promotional shoot, Grimes, 33, turned slightly around to the camera. She wore low-waist red panties flaunting her back white-ink tattoo (it looks red under the infrared light.) The award-winning artist also spotted laser red eyes like Supergirl as she covered her chest with blonde braids.
“The long slow effort to have a full alien body gonna be totally covered in white ink/ ..Post-human.”
Grimes Is Not Pregnant, She Just Has Shinigami Eyes
Grimes released Shinigami Eyes as a second single off her upcoming EP Fairies Cum First on Jan. 26. When Apple Music’s
The mother of one sparked a second pregnancy rumor when she added a pregnancy image of herself to the promotional pictures. She then asked fans to choose between the baby bump picture and a headshot for her album cover.
Fairy Or Warrior Alien?
Grimes looks like a post-apocalyptic alien warrior in distressed sheer orange pants and cropped top in the picture. She also braided her blonde hair with pink and purple highlights and wore a bunch of alien-style accessories.
Although Grimes’ first post has a dark background showing a blood moon amid smoky ruins, the album cover’s resolution takes a fairytale look. It’s a burst of pastel pink, purple, and blue making Grimes look less menacing like in the previous post. Check out the two images above for a visual comparison.
Alien Bikini
Now that Shinigami Eyes is out, Grimes again wows the internet with her alien suit featuring a neon pink bikini underneath. The bra cups her chest area, and the lower body only has a neon “strap” with no panties. Grimes embodies a video-game character who can only see clearly with her Shinigami Eyes.