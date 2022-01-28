Grimes Goes Topless In Bikini To Tease 'Shinigami Eyes'

Instagram | Grimes

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

Grimes alien fashion is always a discussion point in the music and fashion industry, and her recent antics aren’t any different. She’s returning to the music scene with a new song Shinigami Eyes, and the promotional rollout has been interesting. The Canadian singer-songwriter went topless in an Instagram post announcing the latest music, and the picture has a video game/alien/futuristic feel.

The Latest

Rhea Ripley's Royal Rumble Betting Odds Revealed

Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Return Rumors

Women's Underwear Thief John Hawkins III Arrested

Brock Lesnar's Betting Odds To Win The 2022 Royal Rumble Revealed

The Story Behind Steve Goodman And His 'Go Cubs Go' Anthem Legacy

Grimes Flaunts White-Ink Alien Tattoo

Shutterstock | 1296406

In a red hue-themed promotional shoot, Grimes, 33, turned slightly around to the camera. She wore low-waist red panties flaunting her back white-ink tattoo (it looks red under the infrared light.) The award-winning artist also spotted laser red eyes like Supergirl as she covered her chest with blonde braids.

If Grimes’ style seems different, it’s because the artist favors Alien-style so much that she plans to transition into one. While debuting the new white ink under her boobs on her Instagram story, she wrote,

“The long slow effort to have a full alien body gonna be totally covered in white ink/ ..Post-human.”

Fashion

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Danish Model Flaunts Abs In Floral Print Bikinis

By chisom

Grimes Is Not Pregnant, She Just Has Shinigami Eyes

Getty | Sean Zanni

Grimes released Shinigami Eyes as a second single off her upcoming EP Fairies Cum First on Jan. 26. When Apple Music’s Zane Lowe interviewed, she claimed not to know the exact direction for her new music, but it seems that’s changed in the past weeks. Fairies Cum First is taking a sci-fi turn based on the promotional fashion so far.

The mother of one sparked a second pregnancy rumor when she added a pregnancy image of herself to the promotional pictures. She then asked fans to choose between the baby bump picture and a headshot for her album cover.

Why Lori Harvey Ended Her Olympic Equestrian Dreams

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

Fairy Or Warrior Alien?

Grimes looks like a post-apocalyptic alien warrior in distressed sheer orange pants and cropped top in the picture. She also braided her blonde hair with pink and purple highlights and wore a bunch of alien-style accessories.

Although Grimes’ first post has a dark background showing a blood moon amid smoky ruins, the album cover’s resolution takes a fairytale look. It’s a burst of pastel pink, purple, and blue making Grimes look less menacing like in the previous post. Check out the two images above for a visual comparison.

Alien Bikini

Now that Shinigami Eyes is out, Grimes again wows the internet with her alien suit featuring a neon pink bikini underneath. The bra cups her chest area, and the lower body only has a neon “strap” with no panties. Grimes embodies a video-game character who can only see clearly with her Shinigami Eyes.

Read Next

Must Read

Kate Beckinsale Is All Legs Poolside With Her Adorable Cat Willow

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Slays In An Orange Bikini

Jeanette Jenkins Flaunts Fitness-Honed Physique In New Ab Workout

Salma Hayek Reacts to 'Eternals' Breaking Molds With A Super Hero Sex Scene

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.