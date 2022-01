As reported by People, it is being alleged that Alejandro and Christian decided to beat their stepfather, 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla, to death after realizing he inappropriately touched their half-sister.

The attack began at a Pharr trailer park, and then continued at an apartment complex nearby. After a third attack took place, Quintanilla was placed in a white Ford F-150 and driven to the field in McAllen.

Quintanilla, who suffered trauma to the head, was later found dead in that field.