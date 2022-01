The Los Angeles Lakers made a big gamble when they traded away some core players to land Russell Westbrook.

It's not like a perennial All-Star and former MVP isn't worth the risk, but his fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis was questionable, to say the least.

Cut to today and the Lakers have struggled to find any sort of consistency, and fans are pointing the finger at Westbrook for his lack of efficiency and lack of contributions in the defensive end.