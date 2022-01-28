Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Return Rumors

News broke recently that WWE has been pushing for Ronda Rousey to return at this Saturday's Royal Rumble event. Rousey has not appeared in WWE since the main event of WrestleMania 35. In that match, Rousey was pinned by Becky Lynch, although the match was not without controversy. Rousey's shoulders appeared to come off the mat during the pin, but the referee counted the fall regardless.

With Ronda Rousey expected to be an unadvertised participant in the Royal Rumble, one has to wonder if she could win the whole thing and move on to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. In the wake of the rumors, Becky Lynch posted a message to Rousey on social media recently. Scroll down to reveal what she said.