Rumors of Ronda Rousey's return were recently addressed by Becky Lynch.
Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Becky Lynch Sends A Message To Ronda Rousey
News broke recently that
With Ronda Rousey expected to be an unadvertised participant in the Royal Rumble, one has to wonder if she could win the whole thing and move on to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. In the wake of the rumors, Becky Lynch posted a message to Rousey on social media recently. Scroll down to reveal what she said.
Becky Lynch Sends Message To Ronda Rousey
Not long after the Ronda Rousey return rumors began, Becky Lynch took to her Twitter account and posted a message directed to Rousey. The photo attached to her Tweet showed Lynch holding up the RAW Women's Championship.
She included the caption:
"Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great."
Since the last time Rousey and Lynch were in the same ring together, both have become mothers for the first time. Lynch returned to wrestling at SummerSlam this year and defeated Bianca Belair to win back her title. Rousey would give birth to her first child the following month. Now, one has to wonder if they'll face each other at WrestleMania 38. Scroll down to learn more.
Will Becky Lynch Face Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 38?
Technically, Becky Lynch has never lost the RAW Women's title since winning it from Rousey at WrestleMania 35. She vacated the day after the Money in the Bank PPV in 2020, however, after revealing that she was pregnant on Monday Night RAW. It took her only 23 seconds after returning at SummerSlam to win it back again.
One route WWE could go in order to get Rousey and Lynch in the ring at WrestleMania is by having Rousey win the Rumble. Currently, Rousey is the odds on favorite to win the 2022 Women's
As for Lynch, she'll take on Doudrop at the Royal Rumble. Scroll down to reveal what Lynch has said fans can expect from that match.
Becky Lynch Faces Doudrop At The Royal Rumble
Lynch recently spoke to the Sporting News about what fans can expect from her match at the Royal Rumble with Doudrop.
"So here's the thing. I'm "The Man" and she's a fan. When she was starting out, we were both teenagers at the time, but I had made a name for myself all over the world. All over Europe, all over America, Canada, Japan, and with few role models to look at. She looked at this Rebecca Knox who was just breaking barriers all over the place, and then I was gone. And so I imagine when I re-emerged at WWE years later to change the landscape of women's wrestling, she was just beside herself. Beside herself," Lynch said.
"Now I think she's putting on a bit of a bravado, trying to act tough, trying to hold it together because she's insecure that she's going against her idol."