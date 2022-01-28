Becky Lynch Responds To Ronda Rousey Royal Rumble Return Rumors

Shutterstock | 173127184

Sports
Ian Carey

Rumors of Ronda Rousey's return were recently addressed by Becky Lynch.

The Latest

Rhea Ripley's Royal Rumble Betting Odds Revealed

Women's Underwear Thief John Hawkins III Arrested

Brock Lesnar's Betting Odds To Win The 2022 Royal Rumble Revealed

The Story Behind Steve Goodman And His 'Go Cubs Go' Anthem Legacy

NBA Similar Player Projections: Russell Westbrook's Year Is Even Worst Than Stats Suggest

Becky Lynch Sends A Message To Ronda Rousey

Shutterstock | 2914948

News broke recently that WWE has been pushing for Ronda Rousey to return at this Saturday's Royal Rumble event. Rousey has not appeared in WWE since the main event of WrestleMania 35. In that match, Rousey was pinned by Becky Lynch, although the match was not without controversy. Rousey's shoulders appeared to come off the mat during the pin, but the referee counted the fall regardless.

With Ronda Rousey expected to be an unadvertised participant in the Royal Rumble, one has to wonder if she could win the whole thing and move on to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. In the wake of the rumors, Becky Lynch posted a message to Rousey on social media recently. Scroll down to reveal what she said.

Sports

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

Skier Sets New Record As The Teen With The Most Medals In X-Games

By chisom

Becky Lynch Sends Message To Ronda Rousey

Wikimedia | NiciVampireHeart

Not long after the Ronda Rousey return rumors began, Becky Lynch took to her Twitter account and posted a message directed to Rousey. The photo attached to her Tweet showed Lynch holding up the RAW Women's Championship.

She included the caption:

"Was wondering if you’d show up again. I’ve still got her and she’s doing great."

Since the last time Rousey and Lynch were in the same ring together, both have become mothers for the first time. Lynch returned to wrestling at SummerSlam this year and defeated Bianca Belair to win back her title. Rousey would give birth to her first child the following month. Now, one has to wonder if they'll face each other at WrestleMania 38. Scroll down to learn more.

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Get To Know Nastia Liukin Via This Q&A On Instagram Stories

Will Becky Lynch Face Ronda Rousey At WrestleMania 38?

Giphy |

Technically, Becky Lynch has never lost the RAW Women's title since winning it from Rousey at WrestleMania 35. She vacated the day after the Money in the Bank PPV in 2020, however, after revealing that she was pregnant on Monday Night RAW. It took her only 23 seconds after returning at SummerSlam to win it back again.

One route WWE could go in order to get Rousey and Lynch in the ring at WrestleMania is by having Rousey win the Rumble. Currently, Rousey is the odds on favorite to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. As of this writing, her odds to win the match are listed as -150. Up until news of Rousey's return broke, Bianca Belair had been the favorite to win the match for the second year in a row.

As for Lynch, she'll take on Doudrop at the Royal Rumble. Scroll down to reveal what Lynch has said fans can expect from that match.

Becky Lynch Faces Doudrop At The Royal Rumble

Shutterstock | 667657

Lynch recently spoke to the Sporting News about what fans can expect from her match at the Royal Rumble with Doudrop.

"So here's the thing. I'm "The Man" and she's a fan. When she was starting out, we were both teenagers at the time, but I had made a name for myself all over the world. All over Europe, all over America, Canada, Japan, and with few role models to look at. She looked at this Rebecca Knox who was just breaking barriers all over the place, and then I was gone. And so I imagine when I re-emerged at WWE years later to change the landscape of women's wrestling, she was just beside herself. Beside herself," Lynch said.

"Now I think she's putting on a bit of a bravado, trying to act tough, trying to hold it together because she's insecure that she's going against her idol."

Read Next

Must Read

Kate Beckinsale Is All Legs Poolside With Her Adorable Cat Willow

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

'Most Beautiful Girl In The World' Thylane Blondeau Slays In An Orange Bikini

Jeanette Jenkins Flaunts Fitness-Honed Physique In New Ab Workout

Salma Hayek Reacts to 'Eternals' Breaking Molds With A Super Hero Sex Scene

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.