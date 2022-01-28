Jimmy Garoppolo Shares Bizarre Playoff Win Record With Peyton Manning

The San Francisco 49ers entered the season with big doubts at the quarterback position, at least for most analysts and fans.

Jimmy Garoppolo gave the team a better chance to win now but most expected Trey Lance to take over at some point in the season, especially given their struggles early in the campaign.

Garoppolo's numbers were far from impressive and he left a lot to be desired in his first couple of postseason games. Then again, the Niners keep rolling and are better off with him than with an unproven rookie.