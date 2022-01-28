NBA Similar Player Projections: Russell Westbrook's Year Is Even Worst Than Stats Suggest

And last but not least, we find 2008-09 Andre Miller, the most similar player to this version of Russell Westbrook.
Just like Westbrook, Miller was once among the league leaders in assists per game and considered one of the finest playmakers in the world, but that was long before that season.
That year, Miller averaged 14.0 points and 5.4 assists to go along with 1.0 steals per game on 44.5% from the floor. He would go on to average 12.7 points next season and that would be the last time he'd ever average double-digit scoring.
Miller's defense left a lot to be desired at that point in his career, just like Westbrook with his -1.7 defensive +/-.
All things considered, it seems like Westbrook's prime is far behind him and he's not likely to live up to that massive contract, so the Lakers may want to consider their options and make a tough decision in the offseason.