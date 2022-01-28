NBA Similar Player Projections: Russell Westbrook's Year Is Even Worst Than Stats Suggest

Russell Westbrook's first year with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't gone as expected. The fans have lost their patience with him due to his erratic decision-making and inefficient scoring, especially amid the team's tough stretch.

The worst part about his addition is the fact that he's making nearly $44 million this season alone. And, when compared to other former players with FiveThirtyEgith's tools, you can quickly realize that he's not bringing back the same value.

With a 5-year value of just $23.1 million, FiveThirtyEight has labeled him a 'dubious starter'. Here, we'll let you know how he stacks up against other players.