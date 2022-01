The red-hot Philadelphia 76ers will stay home to host the ever-struggling Sacramento Kings at the Wells Fargo Center.

Doc Rivers' team is fresh off a win against the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers, and Joel Embiid continues to climb the MVP ladder.

Averaging 28.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1 block per game on 49.7% from the floor, the Kansas product has been nothing short of spectacular throughout the season. Now, the Kings will try to find the way to contain him, but that will be easier said than done.