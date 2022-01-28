If you have never had the unique experience to sit in Wrigley Field and watch the Chicago Cubs win, then you have not experienced one of the greatest traditions in all of sports. After the final out seals the victory for Chicago, a song roars out of the PA season, and a chorus of Cubs, young and old alike, can be heard echoing this immortal line by Steve Goodman, "Go Cubs Go! Go Cubs Go! Hey Chicago, what do you say? The Cubs are going to win today!"

While you may not have sang or heard that stanza before, you most likely have heard some of Goodman's other works. Along with many other hits including the "City of New Orleans", Goodman is known for the legendary line "You don't have to call me darlin, darlin" from the "You Never Even Called By Name" country classic, a co-write with legendary songwriter, friend, and fellow Illinois native John Prine.