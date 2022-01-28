Child Molester Hannah Tubbs Sentenced To Two Years In Juvenile Facility

twitter | Peter J. Hasson/Fox News

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In 2014, 17-year-old James Tubbs walked into the bathroom of a Denny’s restaurant and assaulted a 10-year-old girl. Tubbs grabbed the girl by the throat, locked her in a stall, and put his hand down her pants.

After being taken into custody, Tubbs began identifying as female and now goes by Hannah. While Tubbs committed this crime in 2014, she was only arrested and charged with the crime in January 2021. Tubbs, who is now 26 years old, was sentenced this week to two years in prison in a juvenile detention center.

Hannah Tubbs

As reported by Fox News, Tubbs was not linked to the sexual assault case until 2019, when her DNA was entered into a database following an arrest on suspicion of battery in the state of Idaho.

Tubbs has previously been arrested for battery, drug possession and probation violations, and has a pending misdemeanor case in Washington.

Tubbs -- who allegedly has multiple mental illnesses -- was also accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Kern County, California, but that case was never prosecuted.

Serving Time In Juvenile Facility

Judge Mario Barrera this week ordered Tubbs -- who pleaded guilty to sexual assault -- to serve two years in a juvenile facility.

But the Los Angeles County judge made it clear that he had no other choice due to Democratic District Attorney George Gascon's refusal to prosecute Tubbs as an adult.

"I want to be clear. The filing of a transfer motion is entirely within the discretion of the district attorney," Barrera said.

Judge's Hands Were Tied

Kathryn Barger, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, issued the following statement, per ABC 7.

"Judge Barrera’s hands were tied today -- due to the fact that the DA’s office failed to file a motion to transfer Tubbs to adult criminal court, which is where she rightly belongs. Instead, we’re left with a 26-year-old individual sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility in isolation, separated by sight and sound from the other juveniles."

Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna agreed, saying that Judge Barrera's hands "were tied" because he "did not have the authority to issue an order housing Tubbs in county jail or with the sheriff's department."

DA Gascon Slammed

Wikimedia | Iamreallygoodatcheckers

Critics slammed DA Gascon for refusing to prosecute Tubbs as an adult.

"Tubbs is 26 years old. Unlike George Gascon’s false narrative, she is not a 'kid'," Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami said.

"There was evidence presented at the juvenile proceedings which showed that Tubbs sexually assaulted two young girls in different incidents in the past. The child victims will suffer lifelong trauma. Tubbs also has prior violent convictions and conduct as an adult," Hatami noted.

