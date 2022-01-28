Child Molester Hannah Tubbs Sentenced To Two Years In Juvenile Facility

In 2014, 17-year-old James Tubbs walked into the bathroom of a Denny’s restaurant and assaulted a 10-year-old girl. Tubbs grabbed the girl by the throat, locked her in a stall, and put his hand down her pants.

After being taken into custody, Tubbs began identifying as female and now goes by Hannah. While Tubbs committed this crime in 2014, she was only arrested and charged with the crime in January 2021. Tubbs, who is now 26 years old, was sentenced this week to two years in prison in a juvenile detention center.