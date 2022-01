Everyone's favorite stalker is set to come back on Netflix 's You season 4 for another round of obsessive romance.

The psychological thriller created by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble was based on a series of novels by Caroline Kepnes, which was first published in 2014. Starring Penn Badgley, the first season premiered on Netflix on September 9, 2018, and had a good reception, earning a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming season.