Erika Jayne In Bathing Suit Answers The '80s
Erika is no stranger to turning up the heat in Hollywood themed photoshoots. At 50, she's easily one of the hottest reality TV stars in America, and she reminds her fans of that at every chance. Erika posted in a high-rise black one-piece swimsuit reminiscent of the late 20th century. The picture takes us back to a time when women exercised in bathing-suit workout gear.
Erika's high-cut bathing suit flaunted her long tanned legs and toned arms as she soaked in the sun. She also wore retro sunshades evoking disco memories and black mules. The only things missing were leggings, leg warmers, and sweatbands to make you feel like you're watching a 1980 fitness commercial.
Messy Trolls
Fans and trolls alike filled her comment section with compliments and insults, respectively. While supporters addressed her beauty at 50 and fashion sense, detractors sarcastically reminded her of her legal woes. One user said, "the 80s called, and they want their money back," and another wrote, "Judge Barry Russell from Illinois called, but I'm pretty sure you won't answer this." These were references to her caption saying, "the 80s called, and I answered."
Fight With Garcelle And Sutton
It's a new year meaning, a new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is upon us, as well as more drama. Erika Jayne's fellow stars couldn't accept last season that she was oblivious to her husband's misgivings as they pressed her for information. Consequently, the situation heated up, causing strained relationships. Page Six revealed exclusively that "an explosive fight took place while filming the new season of RHOBH."
The tensions reached socials as
"How small town of her. The 'I don't want to be associated with you because of what the neighbors may think' to me is cowardice."
Legal Issues Update
Meanwhile, Jayne's legal troubles keep piling, as the aggrieved trustees' lawyer claims she received $750,000 worth of jewelry from him. According to the lawyer, Tom bought the earrings in 2007 with Estate funds entrusted to him. He said ,
"Erika should return them immediately. They were purchased with Estate funds. She will not be able to hide behind her attorney in response. She will have to provide testimony under oath and be subject to [a] deposition if she persists."
While Erika's attorney defended her, court documents reveal the reality TV star is keeping the earrings with a third-party trustee until a hearing on February 15, after a thorough investigation.