Erika Jayne In Bathing Suit Answers The '80s

Erika is no stranger to turning up the heat in Hollywood themed photoshoots. At 50, she's easily one of the hottest reality TV stars in America, and she reminds her fans of that at every chance. Erika posted in a high-rise black one-piece swimsuit reminiscent of the late 20th century. The picture takes us back to a time when women exercised in bathing-suit workout gear.

Erika's high-cut bathing suit flaunted her long tanned legs and toned arms as she soaked in the sun. She also wore retro sunshades evoking disco memories and black mules. The only things missing were leggings, leg warmers, and sweatbands to make you feel like you're watching a 1980 fitness commercial.