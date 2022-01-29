Olympian Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Killer Legs With 'Big News'

2018 Olympics face Lindsey Vonn made sure her leggings were partly sheer as she posed crouching down indoors and for a little #promo on Instagram late last year. The 37-year-old former alpine skier and ex to golfer Tiger Woods was busy ensuring her endorsement potential is maxed out, posting from Utah and shouting out Tempo as she earned herself a little cash.

The trio of photos included some power iron-pumping, and cash was likely pumped right into the blonde's bank account.

Ahead, check out the photos and more below.