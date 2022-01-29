Olympian Lindsey Vonn Flaunts Killer Legs With 'Big News'

2018 Olympics face
The trio of photos included some power iron-pumping, and cash was likely pumped right into the blonde's bank account.
Ahead, check out the photos and more below.
2018 Olympics face
The trio of photos included some power iron-pumping, and cash was likely pumped right into the blonde's bank account.
Ahead, check out the photos and more below.
Scroll for the snaps. They showed Vonn indoors and crouched down by muted accent furnishings as she posed on a wooden floor and wearing stylish and sheer-paneled black leggings, plus a training tank top to match. She opted for a slicked-back ponytail finish, also donning black sneakers.
A swipe right, meanwhile, brought in major workout action as Lindsey was seen squatting with dumbbells as she focused on her training - and there was way more iron in the next shot, one showing the retired athlete lifting a massive barbell. Swipe below for the gallery, scroll for more.
Danish Model Flaunts Abs In Floral Print Bikinis
Taking to her caption, the ex US Ski Team member wrote: "BIG NEWS🚨 I’ve officially partnered with @tempo as an ambassador, investor and strategic advisor! You guys know how into my health and fitness I am and I have tried so many different at home workouts and equipment that were all pretty bla (a lot of glitz and glamor but no grit)…"
Continuing, the Minnesota native added: "Now I finally found something that is exactly what I want! I love the workouts, the equipment, the community and I believe in the company. I’m putting together my workouts for you guys and I’ll be coaching them too! This is going to be fun! Let’s go guys."
A like quickly came in from
Vonn, who has just released her second book, continues to put her own confidence first. She's even defended posting bikini snaps, writing: "You can judge me if you want, but I've been working hard in the gym and taking care of me…. so I'm going to post some bikini pics because I'm proud of myself."