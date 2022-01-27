Unvaccinated Sarah Palin Dines At New York Restaurant After Testing Positive

The United States is averaging more than 600,000 new
But some people do not seem to care about COVID-19 protocols and public health. Former Republican Alaska Gov.
Palin, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the novel virus over the weekend.
Defying New York self-isolation guidelines, Palin was seen on Tuesday night dining at an Upper East Side Italian restaurant called Campagnola, as reported by The Washington Post.
The former GOP presidential candidate took selfies with supporters and signed autographs as she dined outdoors that evening.
Photos of Palin soon spread on social media, with many condemning her behavior. Nonetheless, the former politician did the same less than 24 hours later.
On Wednesday, Palin dined at Elio’s, a different Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side that she also visited last week.
She was spotted in the restaurant's heated outdoor area.
Anne Isaak, the owner of Elio’s, said that it was against her "clearly stated wishes that Sarah Palin dined outside last night."
Luca Guaitolini, a manager for the restaurant, said that Palin returned to "apologize for the fracas around her previous visit."
"In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat all civilians the same," Guaitolini said.
While it is true that New York's vaccine requirements don't apply for outdoor dining, guidelines advise COVID-positive people to be in isolation for five days after their test.
Palin has made it clear that she does not want to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
"It’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot. I will not do that. I won’t do it, and they better not touch my kids either," she said last month.
Virtually all studies show that coronavirus vaccines are both safe and effective, and prevent severe disease in the vast majority of cases.
Palin has also spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19 on multiple occasions.
In an interview with Fox News on Monday, the Republican said she felt "absolutely normal" despite having COVID-19, according to People.
She also claimed that the virus itself has become "politicized and weaponized," citing "COVID overreach, over-regulation, overreaction."
"There are more viruses on Earth than there are stars in the sky," Palin noted, arguing that the virus is being used by politicians to "control the people."