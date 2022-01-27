Unvaccinated Sarah Palin Dines At New York Restaurant After Testing Positive

On Wednesday, Palin dined at Elio’s, a different Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side that she also visited last week.

She was spotted in the restaurant's heated outdoor area.

Anne Isaak, the owner of Elio’s, said that it was against her "clearly stated wishes that Sarah Palin dined outside last night."

Luca Guaitolini, a manager for the restaurant, said that Palin returned to "apologize for the fracas around her previous visit."

"In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors. We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat all civilians the same," Guaitolini said.

While it is true that New York's vaccine requirements don't apply for outdoor dining, guidelines advise COVID-positive people to be in isolation for five days after their test.