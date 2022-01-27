NBA Rumors: James Wiseman Key To Warriors' Acquisition Of Jerami Grant, Myles Turner Or Domantas Sabonis Before Trade Deadline

Turner would be an incredible acquisition for the Warriors. When he's 100 percent healthy, his potential arrival in Golden State would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a monster shot-blocker, and a decent floor-spacer.

This season Turner is averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With his ability to knock down shots from the three-point range, he would be an intriguing fit with Coach Steve Kerr's offensive scheme.