HBO Max's hit teen drama Euphoria is chock-full of complex, three-dimensional characters but the most interesting and arguably the best character of season 2 is Fezco, the drug dealer turned unlikely hero.

Played by newcomer Angus Cloud, Fez has become a fan favorite after his backstory was finally revealed in the first episode of the show's sophomore season.

While he may be partly responsible for Rue's addiction, there is another side to the softspoken supporting character that has people rooting for him.