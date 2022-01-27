When
Dua Lipa Embodies Summer In Bikini
When
The Latest
The Summer Bikini
The crocheted bikini has such intricate details that you can't help but notice. One cup is a yellow circle with a green palm leaf shaped like a star, while the other is a pink circle with a white and yellow daisy flower, and thin yellow strings hold them in place. The bikini bottom is a brown high-rise pant with a rainbow design and yellow strings. We weren't kidding when we said intricate details because the rainbow also has a pink frill border!
Swipe to see the angles
Movies
Hailee Steinfeld In Bathing Suit Catches Breeze
Check Out Actress' New Retro Bikini Line
Accessories
Yes, the bikini is colorful, but the accessories elevated the outfit into a summer masterpiece. Dua Lipa wore a bold star Orange earring, pink sunshades, and multicolored beaded necklace, bracelets and rings.
She tied her brown hair into a messy bun exposing an accessorized tanned neck. Next, she snaps in different positions to give fans every possible angle of the Summery bikini.
All Angles
In the first slide, Dua Lipa poses in a kneeling position as she looks towards an unknown entity, and she has a large picturesque pool in her background. Next, she sits by the pool, leaning slightly back with her hands on the floor for support, and this pose displays her
Elsewhere, she leans to the side in a sitting position, tucking her right leg beneath the left, and supporting her full weight with her right hand. The sun rays hit her skin from the front highlighting her summer tan. The Future Nostalgia singer ended the slide show with a picture of herself lying on her back for a bird's eye view of the scant-clad two-piece.
Fans Approve
From the comments, we can confirm that she achieved her goal with this post as over 6 million people double-tapped in approval, including celebrities. There are also 17,000 plus comments, mostly of admiration, and that's with limited access. Imagine how many more Dua Lipa could've had if she opened it to the public! We can understand why she limited access because the internet is filled with trolls who thrive off inflicting emotional pain.