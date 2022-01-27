Dua Lipa Embodies Summer In Bikini

When Dua Lipa said "Let's Get Physical," she wasn't just singing, and her body is all the evidence we need. The Grammy-award winner's insane figure makes everything she wears look exquisite, especially barely-there bikinis, like this one below. Her multicolor crotchet two-piece embodied summer, and we think it's Cool.

The Summer Bikini

The crocheted bikini has such intricate details that you can't help but notice. One cup is a yellow circle with a green palm leaf shaped like a star, while the other is a pink circle with a white and yellow daisy flower, and thin yellow strings hold them in place. The bikini bottom is a brown high-rise pant with a rainbow design and yellow strings. We weren't kidding when we said intricate details because the rainbow also has a pink frill border!

Swipe to see the angles

Yes, the bikini is colorful, but the accessories elevated the outfit into a summer masterpiece. Dua Lipa wore a bold star Orange earring, pink sunshades, and multicolored beaded necklace, bracelets and rings.

She tied her brown hair into a messy bun exposing an accessorized tanned neck. Next, she snaps in different positions to give fans every possible angle of the Summery bikini.

All Angles

In the first slide, Dua Lipa poses in a kneeling position as she looks towards an unknown entity, and she has a large picturesque pool in her background. Next, she sits by the pool, leaning slightly back with her hands on the floor for support, and this pose displays her toned abs in all its glory. You can see the curves and crevices of her body and its pure perfection.

Elsewhere, she leans to the side in a sitting position, tucking her right leg beneath the left, and supporting her full weight with her right hand. The sun rays hit her skin from the front highlighting her summer tan. The Future Nostalgia singer ended the slide show with a picture of herself lying on her back for a bird's eye view of the scant-clad two-piece.

Fans Approve

From the comments, we can confirm that she achieved her goal with this post as over 6 million people double-tapped in approval, including celebrities. There are also 17,000 plus comments, mostly of admiration, and that's with limited access. Imagine how many more Dua Lipa could've had if she opened it to the public! We can understand why she limited access because the internet is filled with trolls who thrive off inflicting emotional pain.

