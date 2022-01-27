New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks [Jan 28] - NBA Picks And Predictions

Both teams should be near full strength for this matchup. Per Rotoworld, the Knicks will only be without Derrick Rose and Nerlens Noel, while Brook Lopez and Wesley Matthews will watch the Bucks from the sidelines.
The Bucks have made a living on the offensive end this season, averaging the fifth-most points per game (111.8) in the league according to Basketball-Reference. Their defense, however, has been middle-of-the-pack at 108.3 points allowed per game, good for the 14th spot out of 30.
The Knicks, on the other hand, have the third-worst offense in the league at 103.8 points per game, but also allow the fifth-fewest points at 104.4. That's Tom Thibodeau's signature.