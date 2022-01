It's crazy to think that last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams might as well be Tom Brady's final game in the NFL.

Brady has dominated the league almost at will for the past two decades, dominating and taking down nearly every single record en route to seven Super Bowl rings.

Moreover, even if a player his age should be long gone, he's aging like a fine wine and coming off one of the best seasons of his career, which is why it's still kind of surprising to see him talk about retirement.