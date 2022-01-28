Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

Health & Lifestyle
Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario knows how to celebrate a weekend. The HBO actress, 35, stunned in a skimpy bikini and cute floral duster while soaking up rays towards the end of 2021, posting for her army of Instagram followers and gaining over 1.3 million likes for doing so. Daddario had opted for a bit of an old-fashioned look, but she was channeling the '80s and '90s like nobody's business, also flaunting her world-famous body.

Ahead, see the photo, plus Alexandra's best.

Stuns In Weekend Bikini

Scroll for the photo. It came ahead of Daddario making major relationship headlines - shortly before the holidays, the blue-eyed beauty announced her engagement to 52-year-old producer boyfriend Andrew Form.

Posing poolside and backed by trimmed hedges and blue skies, The White Lotus star took center stage as she commanded attention in a pale blue bikini, also rocking a glamorous and red floral-print duster in sheer black fabrics. Daddario further sported a massive and multicolor hat shielding her from the sun, plus a pair of statement shades. "Long weekend," the caption read. Scroll for more after the snap.

See More Photos Below

The Alo Yoga influencer, now joining supermodel Kendall Jenner in fronting the gym-wear brand, didn't wait long after to announce her engagement, and she made front-page news for doing so.

Sharing a selfie of herself with Form, Daddario wrote: "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."

#Engaged

The Baywatch bombshell even threw food into her announcement, continuing:

"Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh. I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different?"

She concluded: "This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier."

Fans Can't Get Enough

Daddario's weekend bikini shot gained a like from her co-star Sydney Sweeney. Fans threw fire and heart emoji, also calling her "beautiful." Alexandra boasts 21.3 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including former Disney star Bella Thorne, sitcom star Sarah Hyland, plus actress Rumer Willis. For more updates, give her Instagram a follow.

