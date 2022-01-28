Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Enjoys 'Long Weekend'

Ahead, see the photo, plus Alexandra's best.
Scroll for the photo. It came ahead of Daddario making major relationship headlines - shortly before the holidays, the blue-eyed beauty announced her engagement to 52-year-old producer boyfriend Andrew Form.
Posing poolside and backed by trimmed hedges and blue skies, The White Lotus star took center stage as she commanded attention in a pale blue bikini, also rocking a glamorous and red floral-print duster in sheer black fabrics. Daddario further sported a massive and multicolor hat shielding her from the sun, plus a pair of statement shades. "Long weekend," the caption read. Scroll for more after the snap.
The Alo Yoga influencer, now joining supermodel Kendall Jenner in fronting the gym-wear brand, didn't wait long after to announce her engagement, and she made front-page news for doing so.
Sharing a selfie of herself with Form, Daddario wrote: "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."
The Baywatch bombshell even threw food into her announcement, continuing:
"Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh. I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different?"
She concluded: "This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier."
Daddario's weekend bikini shot gained a like from her co-star Sydney Sweeney. Fans threw fire and heart emoji, also calling her "beautiful." Alexandra boasts 21.3 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including former Disney star