Gymnast Nastia Liukin Arches Back In Swimsuit

Nastia then rang in the New Year in
Scroll for the photos. Liukin is best known for being the 2008 all-around champion, although she did make major 2021 headlines both for her appearances at the Tokyo Olympics and her sell-out sneaker collab with APL. The blonde opened in a very high-cut red swimsuit worn with a chic red blouse - Nastia arched her back while soaking up rays, also shot against a blue sky and with her eyes closed.
The Russian-born star went for a pink eyeshadow finish as she smiled a little, with further photos upping the glam as the shirt turned out to be a long duster - here, Nastia posed from a yacht and gazing out to sea. Fans saw her super-toned legs and trim waist, with the post now sitting at over 16,000 likes. Taking to her caption, Nastia wrote: "Currently (not) in the middle of an ocean, with blonde hair, wearing this. But hi Charlestone, miss you."
Nastia retired back in 2012, although her gymnast career lives on via the annual Nastia Cup. Speaking to The Cut about the shock change in lifestyle as she retired, Liukin revealed:
“I felt so lost for a good year. I gained probably 10 to 20 pounds, because when you stop doing something and just go cold turkey your body doesn’t even know what to do. I finally feel like I’ve found my rhythm again.” She added:
“It takes time to figure out what your body needs and what’s best for you both in nutrition and also fitness."
Nastia has a lot of fingers in a lot of pies, not limited to her Volition beauty collab and sneaker designs, plus her influencer gigs. “So many of my gymnastics experiences have paved this way into my business life. Knowing that things aren't always going to go your way, and that you're not always going to know what you're doing," she explained to Forbes.